This detail links the character even more to Joel.

Ellie is the main protagonist of The Last of Us Part II

This last week has been a very intense one for Naughty Dog y The Last of Ussince just a few days ago they gave the not-so-surprising announcement of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, this being a delivery that, as happened with the PS4 remastering of the first title, will bring a graphical improvement, as well as new contentincluding scenarios not used in the original adventure as well as a horde mode.

In any case, it should be noted that there is the possibility of enjoying the game for just €10, so this has encouraged many to want to take the leap to play this new version of the title while others have criticized the announcement. , above all because The Last of Us has already had more remasters and remakes than original titles. However, focusing on the original game, a detail has been discovered that reveals the care that Naughty Dog took in its development.

The use of blood on the map demonstrates Ellie’s evolution in this post-apocalyptic world.

And this is because a post has emerged on Reddit in the The Last of Us forum in which the user known as Ozzell has discovered a very peculiar detail in a replay of The Last of Us Part II on PS4, thereby giving rise to the fact that in the part of Seattle where Ellie is in an open area (on her first day) she will have a map to travel through the different areas. And the curious thing about this is that it has been discovered that Ellie shares a detail with Joel.

And, as you can see in the following post, Ellie uses blood to mark certain points on the map, giving rise to this being something that Joel already did in the first game, but which, in turn, demonstrates the hardening of Ellie’s character, who no longer hesitates to kill anyone who is a threat to her. survival. You can take a look at it below:

For the rest, it only remains to mention that The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released exclusively for PS5 on January 19.

