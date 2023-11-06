By changing a small setting on your PS5 you can significantly increase the speed of downloads, if they are slow.

Join the conversation

PS5 It is being one of the most turbulent generations for Sony. Although the console continues to sell at a good pace, with more than 42 million units sold worldwide, the lack of exclusive games of his studies is generating some nervousness among the gaming community. Meanwhile, it is expected the arrival of PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portalwhile the system continues to be updated and the first rumors of PS5 Pro are already beginning to emerge. However, there are some errors that remain unsolved, such as the possibility that downloads on PS5 are slow. Something that users have found for solution.

In this way, through the Reddit forums dedicated to PlayStation it has been discovered a PS5 trick with which you can double the download speed on the console new generation from Sony. The most impressive thing of all is that it only requires minimal configuration change for it to be activated, so you will only have to follow two simple steps and enjoy a much higher speed in any type of download on PS5.

How to improve download speed on PS5

In order to improve the download speed on PS5, all you will have to do is change the bandwidth of your wi-fi network. Yes, that simple. If you are experiencing problems with download speeds on your Sony console, it may be because The configuration is using the 2.4 GHz networkinstead of making use of the most efficient one, which corresponds to the 5 GHz. In this way, it is most recommended delete data from your current network and configure it again:

And a Setting on your PS5Select Red and choose yours Press the Options button and select “Forget”Once you have done it, configure your wi-fi network againWhen you connect it, press the Options button over the network and check that it is in 5 GHzif not, change it

With this simple change, you will be able to double the download speeds of your PS5so you’ll never have to wait too long for your new game or a big update to install.

Join the conversation