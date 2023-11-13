Grand Theft Auto III was about to be launched on a Nintendo console, although the title finally disappeared and now the prototype has been rescued.

The news of Rockstar Games focuses on the publication of the first trailer for GTA VI, which will arrive at the beginning of December to paralyze the world of video games and break all interaction records. While that moment arrives, the rumors and alleged leaks They do not stop happening, even pointing to the loss of a function that could anger players. However, until the North American company makes a statement we will have nothing clear. For now, what has been discovered is one of the chapters from the past of the saga that had disappeared.

And very few know that in their day there were a version of Grand Theft Auto III in development for Game Boy Advance, since the project ended up being lost and was never heard from again. Obviously, The result was not the same as that offered by other systems, but at that time the Nintendo laptop was used to generating its own versions of other well-known titles. Thus, the development was run by the Crawfish studiowho already had some experience with the hardware when transferring other proposals to Game Boy Advance.

However, This project never saw the light of day due to the closure of the studio.so Nintendo decided to move it to Digital Eclipsewho may sound a little more familiar to you, since they were in charge of shape it with a proposal totally different from the original and transforming it into Grand Theft Auto Advance, which arrived as an independent spin-off and not as a version of the original game, as was initially planned. Now they have been discovered lost materials of the project that you can consult to see what the result would be like.

GTA VI aims for release in late 2024 or early 2025

Once the first official GTA VI trailer is published, the big question will be when will the new delivery be available from the well-known Rockstar Games saga. Rumors claim that the most plausible window to see the result of the work will be between the final months of 2024 and the first months of 2025, so there would still be at least a year left for GTA VI to be a tangible reality on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In relation to the PC versionit is said that problems would have arisen in its developmentso it will arrive later than the respective consoles.

