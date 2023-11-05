The new Apex Legends character shows his fun personality thanks to this curious detail that has not gone unnoticed.

Conduit is the new addition to the playable roster of Apex Legends.

One of the shooters that has attracted the most attention since its launch is Apex Legends. The game is based on the Titanfall universe and of course, transfers the great mobility of this saga to its wide battlefield. That is why players enjoy it so much, it is one of the most frenetic and fun battle royales currently available. In addition, with its new content the options are very wide, they even introduce some Easter eggs as a gift.

This has happened with the character Conduit, the latest addition to the roster. Apparently, That character is a follower of the game and it shows, since she has made reference to Loba. This happens when you select the character and he makes his mini presentation, so if you are wanting to know how this happens, below we are going to leave you the video so you can see this curious detail that has not gone unnoticed by any user of the game.

Conduit is an unconditional follower of Loba

This easter egg has been uploaded to Reddit by user ScottyT_180. The curious detail in question shows Conduit holding a cane and stumbling casually, making a clear reference to Loba’s character. On the other hand, this shows the fun personality he has and of course, his love for Apex. Just below these lines we leave you the video in question so you can enjoy it. Don’t miss it, because it is very curious.

Conduit’s impression of Loba

This could be more than just curiosity on the part of the team. It is likely that Conduit will offer more details like these, a wonderful move for people to deign to play with the new character and thus discover all the secrets that his fun attitude entails. In any case, the new season of Apex has begun and as usual, players do not stop enjoying all the material that the game offers.

While users eagerly await the return of the Titans through Titanfall 3, many people enter Apex to enjoy its style of play and thus long for the old days with Respawn games. We will have to wait for new news, for now, Leaks about a possible Titanfall and rumors among the video game community have not stopped growing. However, there is nothing official yet.

