Elden Ring continues to hide all kinds of secrets that players continue to discover.

Elden Ring is one of the best games ever

Despite having been on the market since last year, it must be said that Elden Ring continues to be one of the most played titles todaythereby giving rise to a community of players who continue discovering new secrets of the video game even a year and a half after its launch in stores around the world.

In this way, although it must be said that there are those who use the From Software game maliciously, the truth is that there are also others who continue demonstrating the great level of detail that the studio put into the development of the title, an example of this being a player who has been able to find a way to defeat enemies in a fun way. However, at this point it is time to talk about a secret dialogue that has just been discovered.

Elden Ring is one of the most massive games in recent years

Under this premise it must be said that with all the content that Elden Ring has It is easy for most players to overlook some, which is why a Reddit user known as shiro_tanzanite has shared in the game forum of the aforementioned social network this dialogue that has appeared after more than 250 hours of games, stating that it is the first time he has heard the character of Latenna say these words.

In fact, curiosity comes when one realizes that dialogue consists of Latenna inciting and encouraging to go to a location in which you can find a key that gives access to one of the best hidden places in the entire Elden Ring, so it is not wasted. You can see it below:

I played this game for 250 hours so far and this is the first time i heard this dialogue

byu/shiro_tanzanite inEldenring

For the rest, in the absence of knowing what other secrets the From Software title will hide, it only remains to mention that if you want to discover more about Elden Ring, know that the video game is disponible en PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S y PC.

