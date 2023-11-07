An injectable prosthesis promises to revolutionize muscle rehabilitation. Is about a conductive hydrogel, which once injected into the injured muscle, not only promotes its regeneration, but also reestablishes the vital connection with the nervous systempaving the way for patients to regain mobility and functionality.

Traditionally, rehabilitation of severe muscle injuries has relied on orthopedic devices that, although useful, do not restore the ability to consciously contract the muscle. This is where this hydrogel breaks paradigms.

Think of a marathon where a runner trips and falls, suffering a muscle injury that leaves him unable to get up. Traditionally, recovery would be slow and arduous, with the future uncertain as to whether he would be able to run again.

Now, with the advancement of conductive hydrogel, it is as if high-tech medical equipment arrived instantly with a special bandage. It will be applied directly to the injury and, as if it were science fiction, the runner will walk more easily, while the muscle tissue begins its healing and regeneration process.

The team in charge of development points out that this material, composed of hyaluronic acid and gold nanoparticles, is not only biocompatible, but its electrical conductivity is essential for the stimulation and recording of electrological signals between damaged tissues.

Ease of entering soft tissues

Easily penetrated into soft tissues, The hydrogel is capable of integrating without the need for invasive interventions, reaching even the most remote and delicate areas of the human body..

“This is a mechanically robust and electrically conductive injectable soft tissue prosthesis, ideal for treating severe muscle damage,” Professor SHIN Mikyung said in a statement.

The testing of this innovative product was immediate; In rodent models, the hydrogel not only improved their ability to walk after considerable muscle injury, but also accelerated tissue regeneration.

This discovery could mean a new era for rehabilitation medicine. Professor SON Donghee added: “This closed-loop gait rehabilitation system could be a turning point for patients with neuromuscular and orthopedic challenges.”

It could avoid invasive surgery in many cases

And not only that, research expands into the potential of this hydrogel to help in the regeneration of nerve and muscle tissues in a minimally invasive way. Although it is still in the research phase and its application in humans is a near horizon, the potential is enormous.

The promise of a future where serious muscle injuries can be treated without surgery and with accelerated recovery It is no longer just a dream; It is a tangible objective thanks to the ingenuity and perseverance of scientists in search of solutions to the most complex challenges of modern medicine.