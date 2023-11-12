We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates an aggressive robot capable of destroying large enemies such as Cubic Golems in a very short time.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, such as Ice or remote bombs. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

The creations that can be made with Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the game on May 12, Fans are already recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new ones regarding Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows you to merge all types of objects, creating true masterpieces, which can even be dangerous but also useful in titles.

In this case, Reddit user The_Janeway_Effect has shown in the following post how he managed to create a robot assassin using Zonnan materials such as Wheels, Lasers or a steering wheel to control it in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is capable of fall from great heights until you reach an enemy and kill him as happens in this case with a Supreme Cubic Golem. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

Jaeger Mech V4: Death From Above!

byu/The_Janeway_Effect intearsofthekingdom

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

