Fans continue to imagine Pokémon paradoxical forms. Here we have a new one that we loved, focused on several starter Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Psyduck is a well-known Pokémon that has the Water type. This belongs to the first generation and has an evolution, Golduck. In this case, Reddit user DumbShoes has shown what spectacular forms could look like, different from the usual ones and inspired by Psyduck, but combined with all the Grass, Fire and Water-type starter Pokémon created to date.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see to nine Pokémon with an incredible appearance based on Psyduck’s characteristic features but counting on the concepts of the initial Pokémon.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I drew all the starters as Psyduck

byu/DumbShoes inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.