There is speculation about new members who could join this peculiar group of legends.

All Regis available to date in Pokémon except Regigigas

For years we have been able to see that the new generations of Pokémon were including the legendary trios, these being groups of Pokémon that arrived in threes and were based on the same theme. The first generation had the legendary birds, the second the trio of dogs, the third the regis, the fourth the lake trio and the fifth, twice, the geniuses and the mystical swordsmen. However, since the sixth generation this changed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The main change came when in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y there was no legendary trio traditional, this being something that in the seventh generation also changed by including the first quartet and later not having it again in the Galar games. However, it was the latter that brought the most important change, since For the first time, a group of Legendary Pokémon was expandedbeing that Regidrago and Regieleki made the Regis stop being a trio (whose leader was Regigigas), and become a group.

This ground-type Regi is based on a traffic sign

Since then, as if they were evolutions of Eevee, Pokémon fans have dedicated themselves to speculate on the arrival of new Regis that cover other typesbeing that there are quite a few artists who create alternative designs of already known species, this being the case of the electric-type Gyarados, as well as the fusion between Magikarp and Mew.

To begin with, it should be noted that the Reddit user known as Stuffydude_yt has uploaded a photo on the Pokémon meme forum in which you can see the photo of a traffic sign that reminds us of the Regis, being that there would have been speculation about a new member of this legendary group. However, it has been Kelpo911 that has gone one step further by creating Regiroad, which would be based on the current era. You can take a look at the two posts below:

For the rest, know that at the moment Regis are not available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleso it is expected that these will arrive with the next DLC.

