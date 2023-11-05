With just a few days left, PlayStation 4 players will have to wait an extra time.

PS4 misses a launch scheduled for this new week

October has been one of the busiest months for video game releases in recent years, with both big hits from triple-A companies and indies. Already in November there are still renowned premieres pending such as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, among others, although PlayStation 4 has suffered a slight unexpected delay.

The publisher Microids has announced on social networks that the PS4 version of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh has been delayed to November 30, being scheduled for next Tuesday, November 7, which is surprising as it has moved just a few days after its launch. In fact, the game will have both a physical and digital version, which suggests that stores would not have received the title today.

In the published message, the editor limits itself to “expressing our deep gratitude for your patience and support. Pendulo Studios, which is in charge of the development of the game, is working tirelessly to ensure the game experience lives up to players’ expectationswhatever your platform.” In this way, it seems that the PS4 version requires extra time to reach the desired quality.

An action and platform adventure

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh takes the well-known character along with his faithful companion Snowy to become involved in a series of extraordinary adventures. After meeting Professor Ciclón during a voyage through the Mediterranean, the famous reporter sets out to find the tomb of Pharaoh Kih-Oskh on a journey that takes him from Egypt to India, passing through Arabia. Thus, Tintin and Snowy must investigate a drug trafficking case that will take them throughout the East.

