The Spartan has had better faces in several of its versions.

Kratos unleashing all his fury in God of War

God of War is the most important PlayStation saga along with The Last of Us in terms of relevance, thus giving rise to knowing for sure that adding the sales of its last two deliveriesthat is, God of War from 2018 and God of War Ragnarok, reach 30 million copies, which in itself is proof of all the players who have been able to enjoy this saga.

This causes that sometimes due to mere statistics there are real artists capable of doing everything with the material that is in God of War, whether in the form of fanarts, tattoos, among much more material, being that even in video game development studios there are times in which games are created with a strong in which God of War has been a strong influence. However, sometimes the opposite is true.

This Reddit User Knows It’s the Worst Job He’s Ever Done

Under this premise we must talk about the work carried out by the user known as whitestargammer, who has been responsible for uploading a bust of Kratos to the God of War forum on Reddit in which we can see the Spartan with the appearance it has in the Nordic sagathe beard being what gives him away.

However, far from being a wonder, we can observe that the resemblance to Kratos is merely coincidentalsince this user, instead of uploading a perfect work, has been able to share it on the aforementioned social network the worst Kratos bust ever made, this being something that even he himself recognizes. However, the result was so hilarious that it didn’t take long for it to go viral, so you can take a look at it below:

This is one of the most cursed things I’ve made

byu/whitestargammer inGodofWar

Having said all this, it must be noted that God of War is available on PS4 while God of War Ragnarok can be played on PS4 and PS5, this title being quite interesting because they have realized that it shares a narrative arc with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

