You have suffered it, but you have also caused it. Eat a snack while you wait in the lobby of the game or moving around the immense map of your favorite battle royale is something that many players tend to do, the problem is that there is collateral damage that many do not take into account, and it is the annoying noise that is generated when you chew chips or any crunchy snack. Do you think muting the microphone was the solution? Wait until you discover this magnificent software.

Chew without disturbing

From the hand of Doritos we get this nice advertising campaign, one of those campaigns that become useful, since, thanks to it, was born a software that you can use on your PC. The creator of this tool is Dylan Fashbaught, a video game enthusiast programmer who has trained artificial intelligence with the sound of over 5,000 Doritos crunches so that it is able to detect the sound of the crunch caused by eating snacks, so that it is possible to cancel that sound and not that of the voice.

With the name of “Doritos are silent”, this tool is able to recognize when someone is chewing to cancel that annoying noise and keep voice chat free of unpleasant crunches.

Does it only work with Doritos?

The most curious thing is that as PC Gamer has been able to verify, the noise cancellation works perfectly when you eat Doritos or a similar potato, but it does so incorrectly when you chew snacks of another type of format. This shows how surprisingly well trained the AI ​​is and how accurate the noise cancellation process is.

How to install the software

Since it is a standalone software, the tool is only compatible with Windows, and requires a small installer that you will have to install. download on the official website. The website also reports that an application for mobile phones and tablets will soon be available that will do the same function, but will arrive a little later.

This program will monitor your microphone and generate an original audio output that will be sent through voice chat services, so your friends will never hear you chewing during your snack time again. And the nights of addiction can be quite long, and there is nothing like some snacks nearby to make the day more bearable.

You can download the software through the website we leave you below.

