Once again, we get fascinating fan-art that imagines the Pokémon in human form. It is undoubtedly very curious.

Swellow is a Flying and Normal type mon introduced in the third generation., This has a previous stage introduced in the same generation, Taillow. This has the same combination of types and has been seen as Ash’s Pokémon in the franchise’s anime.

In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Taillow and Swellow could look like if they were humans. It is not the first time that we see fan-arts of this style where the appearance and characteristics of the Pokémon are mixed with the human form, despite the fact that nothing similar has occurred in the titles or the anime except for exceptions such as the fusion between Nihilego and Samina in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

In the image you can see a human in the shape of an elegant woman with an oriental appearance. It also features the characteristic fan-shaped body and tail shape of the Flying-type Pokémon. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

