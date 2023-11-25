Baby Pokémon debuted in the saga during the second generation.

A group of Onix in the Pokémon anime

Throughout all the years that the franchise has been releasing new games, Pokémon has been adding different types of these peculiar creatures, some of the best known being the legendary Pokémon, the starters, the Pikachu clones, the Singulars, the regional birds, among many other types of classification. However, in the second generation there was one who came accompanied by a new mechanic: baby Pokémon and breeding.

In essence, baby Pokémon are preevolutions of already known species (in most cases) that are obtained almost exclusively through eggs obtained in the Pokémon Daycare or Care, thus almost all they evolve through friendship or by another special method that no one can breed, being necessary for them to evolve for this purpose.

Onix, Pinsir, Aerodactyl and Hawlucha receive their baby versions from an artist

Under this premise, baby Pokémon were introduced in the second generation*, the third being where Wynaut and Azurill were added while in the fourth generation there were quite a few additions. However, since then we have barely had any new members to this group beyond the exceptional case of Toxel in the eighth generation, which was not even related to any old Pokémon.

This has meant that it has had to be the fans and artists of the franchise who have been in charge of design the new baby Pokémon in the form of Fakemon, which has given rise to the fact that we already have the baby versions of Absol, Skarmory and Carnivine, while on the other hand there are also Lapras, Tangela and Tropius. And in this case four more Pokémon are added.

And it is the one that the same artist has been in charge of creating Flelucha (the pre-evolution of Hawlucha of the Fighting / Flying type), Ambedactyl (from Aerodactyl with Rock / Flying), Lithlix (applicable to Onix with the Rock / Ground) and Pinchet ( the previous stage of Bug-type Pinsir), giving rise to the fact that he was even in charge of doing an incredible job of giving these Pokémon Shiny versions, abilities and even descriptions in the Pokédex. You can take a look at it below:

More and more baby forms…

