Attention fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they created a curious machine in this well-known Nintendo Switch title. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion, a player showed his brilliant creation, a large rocket capable of taking off and reaching great heights, having been created through the use of Ultramano, one of the new mechanics introduced.

Below ReelDeadOne has shown it, letting us see that It has numerous details that can be observed and that allow the rocket to function correctly., with objects such as several metal boards and small rockets as propellants. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

It’s not rocket science, it’s Hyrulespace Engineering

byu/ReelDeadOne inHyruleEngineering

What do you think? What do you think about how he managed to create this spaceship and its use in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

Via