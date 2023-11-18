The communities of the games never cease to surprise, on this occasion you will be able to see a stained glass window based on Fauna, a neighbor in the game.

Fauna is one of the many characters that Animal Crossing has.

Animal Crossing has an overwhelming success among the Nintendo public, it doesn’t matter your age or your gender, if you enter the islands of this game… We already told you that you will be completely overwhelmed and absorbed with everything you have available to do. Do missions, errands, decorate, collect, create your themed islands… The title’s community is really broad and they never stop offering impressive details, like this stained glass window based on Fauna, a neighbor of the game. The result is brutal.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You already know that the characters available in the game are very diverse, in fact, it is full of little animals that are really adorable. On this occasion, a user from the community who loves Animal Crossing has decided to create a wonderful stained glass window with one of these models. Of course, it is not transparent but has color and yes, we already told you that the final result is really great, you can’t miss it.

Animal Crossing creations never stop growing

The love for the game is evident, and on this occasion it was the Reddit user aerojb who was in charge of adding a new creation to the world of video games. The talent and imagination of people seems to have no limit, so just below these lines we are going to leave you the photo in question so that you can enjoy this authentic work of art. If you are a fan of the game, you are surely looking forward to having it in your home.

Stained glass Fauna

Obviously, this work has caught the attention of many users in the community. In fact, at the time of writing this news, the post already has more than 1,100 positive votes and a lot of comments that never stop praising the incredible work it has done. You are facing something that has not been seen many times, although I’m sure it won’t be the last.because as we have told you, video game communities do not stop making their great contributions to this wonderful universe.

Animal Crossing came out on March 20, 2020 and since then it has managed to accumulate a large player base. The game is located available only on Nintendo Switch and its users couldn’t be happier with said game. We will see what the future awaits the video game saga, but for the moment it seems that it will continue to have a lot of followers for many more years.

On the other hand, the original game came out in 2001 and a completely handmade guide was recently found. You already know that the internet was not what it is today. However, each one figured out how to have the key places and objects of the games.

