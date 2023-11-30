Sony has managed to reduce the size of its PlayStation 5 with a somewhat more compact and thinner model that hides the trick of being able to connect a Blu-ray drive if needed. It is not the PS5 Slim as such, but that is the name it has received among the public, however, the youtuber Not For Concentrate thought that Sony’s work was not enough, and decided to create one on his own. PS5 mini really amazing (and functional).

Creating the real PS5 mini

This is one of those projects that is not within everyone’s reach, since the level of knowledge and machinery needed to complete it is astronomical. But our protagonist is a beast at CNC die-cutting and electronic modification. And the work has design parts, modification of the console’s motherboard, replacement of the power supply and a long etcetera.

The result is so spectacular that Sony’s official product looks like a bad low-cost copy. And you just have to take a look at the video to see the results, since there are such interesting details as including the power supply inside the body (this type of miniature work usually makes use of external power supplies ), or the fact of being able to cool the console with stable temperatures with a more compact fan than the original. Oh, and we cannot forget the presence of the external Blu-ray, which has also managed to reduce in size.

How is it possible?

The creator of this marvel has limited himself to reducing the casing of his console as much as possible so that it covers the original motherboard of a PS5 Slim to the millimeter. But he has also been able to design a support base with integrated charging connectors for DualSensesome pieces that he has extracted from the original Sony charging base and that look great with the final result.

A PS5 mini is possible

If this YouTuber has achieved reduce the size of the PS5 At such a level by redesigning only the case and the ventilation system, what won’t Sony be able to do by also redesigning the motherboard? This homemade redesign may not be especially efficient considering several years of use, hence Sony has not yet reached the necessary miniaturization point, although it has become clear that a size reduction is possible, and if they have not achieved it it is because They are not yet interested in bringing the console to a minimum.

