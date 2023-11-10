An intelligent device that accompanies us anywhere, even to a party, are mobile phones, a mobile phone that could also help us give us advice and tell us if we are too drunk to stop drinking.

Researchers from Stanford Medicine and the University of Toronto have published a new study involving different adults.

According to these scientists, mobile sensors could help us determine a person’s level of alcohol intoxication and solely based on voice changes.

To test its effectiveness, study participants were each given a weight-based amount of alcohol and assigned to read a series of tongue twisters, one before drinking and one every hour for up to seven hours afterward.

They were asked to read the tongue twister aloud, and a smartphone was placed on a table to record their voices.

Then, using different digital programs, they were able to isolate their voices and analyzed measures such as frequency and pitch.

So when they were compared with the results of alcohol in the breath, thanks to the mobile sensors changes in the participants’ voice patterns could be knownas the experiment went on and at the end, being able to predict the level of alcohol intoxication with the application, and with 98% accuracy.

“The accuracy of our model really took me by surprise. “While we are not pioneers in highlighting changes in speech characteristics during alcohol intoxication, I firmly believe that our superior accuracy is due to our application of cutting-edge advances in signal processing, acoustic analysis and machine learning,” they comment.

“While one solution might be to frequently check in with someone to measure their alcohol consumption, doing so could backfire by being annoying at best or prompting them to drink at worst,” he adds.

“So, imagine if we had a tool capable of passively sampling data from an individual as they go about their daily routines and monitor changes that could indicate an episode of alcohol use to know when they need help,” they say.

In any case, he points out that larger studies need to be done in people with a wide variety of ethnic origins to confirm the validity of voice patterns as an indicator of intoxication.