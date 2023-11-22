We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. Yes, it is a paradoxical form of a singular mon.

Deoxys is a Psychic-type mon introduced in the 3rd generation. It does not have any evolution, since it is a unique Pokémon, an exclusive group of Pokémon that are unique and generally very powerful, similar to the legendary Pokémon. In this case, Reddit user El-psy-congroo-01 hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one could look like inspired by a paradoxical form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Scarlet and Purple.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Deoxys with an incredible appearance based on a kind of creature with tentacles, featuring the characteristic aggressive appearance of the paradox forms of the past.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Deoxys past paradox form commission (OC)

byu/El-psy-congroo-01 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

