We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. Yes, it is a paradoxical form of a singular mon.
Deoxys is a Psychic-type mon introduced in the 3rd generation. It does not have any evolution, since it is a unique Pokémon, an exclusive group of Pokémon that are unique and generally very powerful, similar to the legendary Pokémon. In this case, Reddit user El-psy-congroo-01 hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one could look like inspired by a paradoxical form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Scarlet and Purple.
It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Deoxys with an incredible appearance based on a kind of creature with tentacles, featuring the characteristic aggressive appearance of the paradox forms of the past.
Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:
Deoxys past paradox form commission (OC)
byu/El-psy-congroo-01 inpokemon
Deoxys past paradox form commission (OC)
byu/El-psy-congroo-01 inpokemon
What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.
Via.
Leave a Reply