After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion, a player showed he defeated several Bokoblin and other higher level enemies that were grouped around one of the characteristic enemy bases of the title with a rotating and very dangerous machine created with bombs and other objects through the use of the Ultramano. , one of the new mechanics introduced.

Below POGO_BOY38 has shown it, letting us see that Features both ice and fire parts as well as laser beams. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

This thing is probably the most dangerous thing I’ve ever built.

byu/POGO_BOY38 intearsofthekingdom

What do you think? What do you think about how he tried to defeat the enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

