We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a curious battering ram designed to demolish structures by ramming them.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, such as Ice or remote bombs. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

The creations that can be made with Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the game on May 12, Fans are already recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new ones regarding Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows you to merge all types of objects, creating true masterpieces, which can even be dangerous but also useful in titles.

In this case, the Reddit user divlogue has shown in the following post how he has managed to create an impressive battering ram that has a kind of rotating arm in order to generate force and knock down other structures using Zonnan materials such as turbines or metal tables in Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom. This is capable of move thanks to the turbines that it has in its rear part. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

Grond will breach it

byu/vanilla_thunder_96 inHyruleEngineering

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

