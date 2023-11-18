The white dragon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is fundamental to the game’s plot

The month of November is being a very good one for fans of The Legend of Zelda, since not only have we been able to see that the live-action film of the franchise has been announced that will feature Shigeru Miyamoto himself, but also its most recent installment, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, has been nominated for the 2023 GOTY, which undoubtedly already gives a great boost to its popularity.

However, it seems that this was not entirely necessary, since despite having been on the market for almost half a year there is no doubt that Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most popular games thanks to that community of fans that continues to share game content, an example of the latter being a discovery that one has made in the title’s wind temple. Now, in this case it is time to talk more about the work that a user has done with the white dragon.

The white dragon from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can now look its best on the bookshelf of this fan of the series

Without going into spoilers, it goes without saying that the white dragon is one that has been added in this sequel, thus giving rise to the fact that during the main adventure of the title we will encounter him on several occasions. However, what is notable here is that it seems to have penetrated the gaming community, since some have dedicated their time to creating different works of art, which are usually fanarts.

However, the Reddit user known as LunarRose5 has gone one step further, since, as you can see in the following post, he has been in charge of creating a clay statue of the white dragon, looking spectacular and generating some envy among the forum comments. You can take a look at it below:

For the rest, it only remains to mention that you can find the white dragon flying through the skies of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthis being a game that is found exclusively for Nintendo Switch and that, in addition, it is pending whether or not it will be the winner of the 2023 GOTY.

