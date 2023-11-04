Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the most difficult 2D Mario in the entire franchise according to its producers.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been with us since last October 20, and since then the title has been climbing in popularity among Nintendo Switch users, which means that, in the absence of final sales figures, we may be facing one of the best Mario games of recent years to the point that many claim that it is the best 2D platformer since Super Mario World within the franchise.

This has been reflected in several statements from the development team, who have stated that They had no time or budget limit. with the production of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which already makes it clear that the work done has been done in the best of conditions. And it is no wonder that the first sales data already speak of records related to the franchise in some territories.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is characterized by being one of the most complicated plumber titles to reach 100%

Now, something that has characterized Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fact that its producers have stated that it is the most difficult 2D Mario they have ever made, and while it is true that there is a little of everything, the advanced levels are extremely complicatedespecially one that requires you to spend a minute doing perfect jumps to reach the end.

And under this premise, the user Suspicious_Gate8542 wanted to go one step further to make this level much more difficultsince he himself has uploaded a clip in which he shows how he was able to pass the level being invisiblegiving rise to a visual spectacle that you cannot miss:

For the rest, if you also want to enjoy all the challenges that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has to offerit only remains to remind you that you can enjoy this title on Nintendo Switch since last October 20.

