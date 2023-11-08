The PS5 portable device hits stores on November 15.

Exactly one week left until the launch of PlayStation Portal, the portable version of PS5, in territories like Spain. While in Japan it was sold out during its premiere, there are players who still wonder why the device requires an internet connection, both on it and on a linked PS5. Luckily, in a few days PlayStation Portal will be on sale, although some media have been able to enjoy it for a few days, emerging images of your size.

El Analista De Bits has published an image in which the size of PlayStation Portal can be differentiated with different devices. First of all, it stands out to see the larger size of the new Sony compared to the Nintendo Switch, perhaps the console with which it is most compared. Likewise, both the screen and the handles turn out to be larger than those of ROG Ally, being similar to those of the Steam Deck.

The size of Playstation Portal compared to Dualsense, Switch, ROG Ally and Steam Deck. In the next few days, you will have a video analyzing its connectivity, materials and interesting differences with respect to the normal control. pic.twitter.com/KSGlyifH5s — The Bit Analyst (@analistadebits) November 8, 2023

The comparison of the PlayStation Portal with other devices also reflects that Its handles are somewhat larger than those of the DualSense, despite the fact that “the portable version of PS5” pretends to be a console controller with a screen in between. That said, El Analista De Bits anticipates that it will analyze the connectivity, materials and other details in the coming days, something that the press will possibly do through analysis soon.

All PlayStation Portal features

PlayStation Portal will bring the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand with key features of the DualSense wireless controllerincluding haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, while Its 8-inch LCD screen will reproduce images in 1080p at 60fpsallowing you to deliver a high-definition visual experience.

PlayStation Portal will support compatible games installed on the PS5 console and the use of the DualSense controller, having a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. However, will not be compatible with PS VR2 games, which require the VR headset, or with games streamed via PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming. When it comes to comparisons, Sony has already spoken.

