If there is something that has not changed much over the years, it is that although gamers are no longer seen as antisocial trolls with zero human interaction, there are many who are unaware of things like “the bohemian life” of the nightclubs. Something that has apparently been revealed after the Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield clubs have been compared, saying that the latter was created “by people who have never been to a nightclub.”

The discussion of the clubs in both highly ambitious science fiction role-playing games has been born thanks to a comparative video on the Mordor YouTube channel, who have shared their opinions extensively. In this video, Maelstrom’s “Totentanz” in Cyberpunk 2077 faces off against the “Astral Lounge” on Starfield’s planet Neon.

In this comparison and in the search for which is the best and most similar to a real one, the verdict clearly favors Cyberpunk 2077, praising the clubs and bars of Night City, especially highlighting the attention to detail, the atmosphere and the authentic behavior of the NPCs. But on the contrary, Starfield does not come out well, since as a comment in the video summarizes: “The main difference is that in Starfield, the NPCs in the dialogues constantly emphasize how much fun they are having, while in Cyberpunk, the NPCs really enjoy themselves.” have fun.”

And among the other praise for Cyberpunk 2077 and criticism for Starfield, there are comments such as: “The Starfield nightclub was designed by people who have never been in a nightclub”, “The nightclub in Starfield looks like the end of at night, when the lights come on and almost everyone leaves because the club is closing” or “The way Cyberpunk 2077 reduces the volume of the music and then increases it when you enter is surprising and very immersive.”

But this debate has not only been seen in the comments of that YouTube video, as it has also been taken to Reddit, where several players say: “I had an incredible time in this Cyberpunk nightclub. It felt so real (.. .) Everything from the music to the darkness and smoke/haze reminded me in some ways of my rave days. Wonderful environment”, similar to what another player thinks, who says: “CP2077 seems a lot more fun “It reminds me of the underground raves in our city 15 years ago.” Praise that again, De Sarfield does not receive, since according to one of those who comment on the publication: “Starfield’s nightclubs are how 12-year-old children would imagine them. Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have been created by someone who has taken drugs in a nightclub before.”

