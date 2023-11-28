The ACE has once again acted to alleviate the fraudulent acts of a group of pirates belonging to the region of Middle East and North Africa for possessing a large amount of illicit content on their internet servers. Specifically, the pirate website announced its ultimatum today in Egypt with the intervention of the Egyptian police.

New anti-piracy operation against Egypt

In collaboration with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the Egyptian police have launched an operation against a network of pirated films and series called CimaClubin the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which allowed users to directly download or stream pirated content, offering a VOD library of almost 50,000 titles of audiovisual television content in Arabic and its original versions.

Likewise, this service grouped a number of 29 million monthly visits across its 65 domains, among which countries such as Egypt, France, Canada, the United States and Germany were involved, which centralized most of the traffic. Furthermore, the Egyptian police argued that the entire process has been carried out in Giza, where they managed to find the operator in question.

ACE statements

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, commercial and marketing director of Shahid, a leading Arabic streaming platform of MBC GROUP and member of ACE, has praised Egypt’s police action to put an end to the pirate cybercriminal gang and has mentioned the enormous losses caused by this type of corrupt websites: «This would not be possible without the help of the Egyptian authorities involved, who work diligently to prevent illegal content sharing, and we are grateful to both. It is no secret that piracy causes enormous losses, not only for broadcasters, but also for production companies and emerging content creators.

For its part, Fiona Robertsongeneral counsel of ACE member OSN, stated that “content piracy has serious implications throughout the entertainment value chain, we are committed to protecting the rights of all content creators by working closely with regulatory authorities and police in our operational markets.

Finally, Jan van Voornexecutive vice president and head of global content protection at the Motion Picture Association and director of AS, enthusiastically applauded the management of the Egyptian police in the MENA territory and added that “today’s action underscores the power of a global and joint effort to protect the integrity of the creative market.

End piracy worldwide

The ACE is the world’s leading body fighting to protect the legal audiovisual market and reduce digital piracy. In recent months it has destroyed a large network of web repositories based in Thailand, Vietnam, Latin America and other large European territories that make up this type of clandestine groups.