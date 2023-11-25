Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players continue to surprise the community.

Link is the protagonist of the Zelda saga.

One of the candidates to win the Game of the Year award, also known as GOTY is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Nintendo title faces other strong candidates which you can see here. If something stands out in this latest installment of the Link franchise, it is the immense freedom it offers, its playability and of course, the possibility of creating absolutely everything you want, the only thing you need is imagination.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This time we are going to show you how a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has created a catapult in pure Angry Birds style, the well-known mobile game has gone around the world and has millions of players. This time he doesn’t shoot birds or have to defeat pigs, but as soon as you watch the video that we will leave you a little below, you will be able to enjoy this impressive recreation.

This would be Angry Birds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The person responsible for making this construction was the Reddit user Ddoodles_. A catapult, a few stones and a construction in the distance are responsible for making Angry Birds reflected in this game. If you want to know what it looks like, don’t miss the video that we leave you just below these lines. The freedom that this title offers when it comes to building it is immenseyou have even been able to enjoy great machines to defeat the enemies that cross your path.

Angry Birds At Home:

As you have seen, the result has been really fun and why not, it could even be used to torture the Kologs in the game and use them as the catapult birds. They are already used to many things, so this is alone it would be another adventure for them. Logically, the post has been very popular among the community, in fact, at the time of publishing this news it already has more than 2,200 positive votes.

The imagination of users is impressive and you better not doubt that over the next few days, weeks and even years you will be able to continue seeing creations that will leave you with your mouth open. In this case we are talking about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it can be applied to any game that offers freedom of creation, such as what happens in Starfield and its ship creator. There you have even been able to see a life-size Imperial Destroyer, something completely amazing.

