Researchers now appear to have discovered how the Great Sphinx of Giza was formed and it would debunk some of the theories that many believed to be true in recent decades.

While this new research agrees that the sculpture’s face was carved by stonemasons, more recent reports commented that the desert winds came to form the general outlines of the sphinx.

Now we talk about a new study from New York University, which has based itself on this theory of desert winds, demonstrating it by creating a series of miniature sculptures and then exposing them to fluid dynamics.

The report basically states that the origin of the Great Sphinx of Guizaspecifically its main contours, can arise from wind erosion.

In fact, they discovered that shapes very similar to those of a sphinx can come from materials allocated by rapid flows.

To do this, they based themselves on a theory by geologist Farouk El-Baz in 1981, who suggested that the formation of the Great Sphinx of Giza initially had a flat shape, and that it was gradually eroded by the wind.

But the most interesting thing about the matter is that the builders of the pyramids knew these natural processes and built these famous stone structures so that they would last practically forever.

To demonstrate the conclusion, they used mounds of soft clay with harder materials and mixed and joined them. They then washed these formations with a stream of fast-flowing water, replicating the wind, which sculpted them into the appearance of sphinx.

So the hardest material became the head and then the rest of the sphinx’s features were developed, such as a neck, legs, and arched back.

“Our results provide a simple theory about the origin of sphinx-like formations that can arise from erosion,” they comment.