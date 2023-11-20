One of the most important applications for managing jobs that Microsoft has on the market is Plannerwhich is a simple and visual way to organize teamwork and that, among other things, allows us to create plans, organize and assign tasks, share files and much more, staying up to date with all the progress.

Well, those from Redmond have announced at their latest Ignite 2023 conference, who are working on a renewal of the Planner appand as could be expected, it will come protected in artificial intelligence.

Specifically, they have pointed out that this new Planner application will combine the To Do application and Microsoft Project for the web, in addition to the best features of the Planner app actual.

On the other hand, Microsoft Project for web will also receive a new name in the coming months, although it will continue to be available with its current set of functions.

As Microsoft explained in the official announcement post: “The new Planner experience will easily scale from collaborative task management to robust project management, empowering everyone from information workers to frontline workers and project managers, so they can manage their work in one place and accelerate business results with AI-enabled capabilities.”

New features for the AI-based Planner app

The new app will have the ability to find tasks more easily so users can focus on the tasks they need.

The app will also allow users to choose the approach that best suits their needs so they can work the way they want.

You will also focus on creating project plans with good programming tools and resources. It will also offer a menu of capabilities to meet each client’s unique business needs.

On the other hand, Copilot will also be in Planner, and will help users start a plan faster with directions based on artificial intelligence, and as the plan evolves, it will add more objectives and suggest tasks.

This new Planner app will debut on Microsoft Teams in spring 2024while the new Planner web service will launch later next year.