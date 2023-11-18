One of the most fun and chaotic competitive video games that exist is Worms, in which simple worms demonstrate that they are actually the wildest invertebrate animals that exist, because they do not stop shooting and bombing each other. A mechanic that has always characterized this saga throughout the 28 years it has been active and during which he has not stopped leaving us titles of all kinds.

One of the best that has been published to date is precisely one of the first that hit stores at the end of the 90s, as was the classic Worms Armageddon. A very legendary title that you can now play thanks to PlayStation Plus, since it is available within the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog, the highest level of Sony’s subscription service.

This is a version that has been improved, with rendered graphics and in which some new options have been added, such as the ability to rewind or save the game quickly. Everything else remains exactly the same, allowing those looking for a solo experience to participate in training missions, in a campaign with a multitude of missions and very challenging combats against artificial intelligence.

Even so, the strong point is its multiplayer in which each player controls their own group of worms in turn-based battles. In each of them you control one of the members of the team and it is the moment when everything gets messy, since everything will start flying through the air using bombs with the bazooka, throwing grenades or throwing missiles from the air. .

Of course, the best of all are their weapons so crazy, like the exploding sheep, the fox that releases poisonous gas, or the Holy Hand grenade. In addition, boxes fall from the air that may contain additional weapons or advantages that can be of great help in achieving victory in these confrontations that always leave you wanting to fight one more.

In VidaExtra | Brutal combats against planetary enemies and some amazing sequences in this great game that you have on PlayStation Plus: Asura’s Wrath

In VidaExtra | This gloomy adventure based on HP Lovecraft’s novels is a descent into madness with incredible replayability. Waiting for you on PS Plus

In VidaExtra | It is a spectacular Diablo-type action RPG but with two Horsemen of the Apocalypse distributing tow. You have it on PS Plus