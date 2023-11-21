Many fans describe it as the last great saga that science fiction has produced. Its first installment, ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’, arrived in 2011 and functioned as a kind of prequel to the 1968 classic starring Charlton Heston. But they were its two sequels, ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes‘ y ‘war for the planet of the apes‘, which justly prolonged the story of the monkey rebellion. They were directed by Matt Reeves, who would end up directing ‘The Batman’ a few years later.

Now these last two come to Netflix, here and here, direct from their natural home, Disney+ (although they can continue to be found on the Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ platform). In fact, the ape franchise was one of the big properties for which Disney bought Fox, along with ‘Alien’, ‘The Simpsons’, Marvel’s burrs – Mutants and Fantastic Four – and ‘Avatar’, among others. Praised by critics and the public, and awaiting a fourth installment, they now serve to reaffirm the policy of Netflix, which is expanding its catalog by licensing catalogs from other platforms, especially HBO.

In ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ we already have a group of highly evolved apes, led by Caesar and who have become the dominant race on the planet. The resistance to his rule comes from a group of humans who have survived the virus who has finished off his own, and with those who sign a truce, since Caesar wants to avoid by all means a war breaking out that ends with one of the two species.

The trilogy closes with ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, where conflict against humans is inevitable, and the apes face an army of soldiers with unprecedented weapons power. Humans and apes, with their ranks decimated, experience the definitive clash that will end the dominance of one of them on Earth. An explosive conclusion to the initial trilogy and for which the sequel has already been announced: ‘Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom’.

Header: Disney

In Xataka | HBO Max continues to pour the best of its catalog into other platforms: a dozen DC classics come to Prime Video

In Xataka | The chaotic chronology of all the ‘Planet of the Apes’ movies: in what order to watch them