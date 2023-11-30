NEOM continues to advance in its efforts to turn Saudi Arabia into a luxury tourism paradise. His latest proposal is Siranna, a hotel and residential complex that, at least in its silhouette and landscape, It looks like a modern version of the mythical city of Minas Tirithfrom The Lord of the Rings films.

But, unlike Tolkien’s fantasy city, Siranna aspires to be real. This city of relaxation is already under construction in the Gulf of Aqaba, in Saudi Arabia.

Siranna sits on the side of a mountain, and will consist of a hotel, residential areas, hanging pools, and other health complexes designed to relax and de-stress. You can see what it will be like in the opening video of the news.

Siranna, NEOM’s latest project

Saudi Arabia is a rich country thanks to petrodollars, the money earned from the sale of oil. But he knows that It’s a declining business.with the shadow of climate change, and the inevitable leap to renewable energies and electric cars, if we want to save the planet, and ourselves.

That’s why is going to invest billions of euros in building futuristic tourist complexes to, in the future, live off luxury tourism.

Its most important megaproject is NEOM, a series of colossal constructions in the most favored region of the country.

We have already seen some of these science-fiction architectural landmarks, from the city The Line, to the Cube, or Trojena. A few hours ago he presented his latest idea, Siranna:

This is a “getaway” tourist complex, as NEOM calls it, made up of a hotel with 66 rooms, and 35 residences.

It is located in a privileged location on the coast, to the point that you can reach the hotel’s door by yacht.

NEOM

Visitors (the only requirement is to be a millionaire) will be able to enjoy an exclusive beach club, spas and state-of-the-art wellness facilities to relax. It will also have luxury restaurants, boutiques, gyms, and exclusive events.

With impressive views of the Red Sea, winding trails of discovery run along the mountainside on foot or on horseback.

There are still a few years until Siranna, NEOM’s relaxation city, is finished. Saudi Arabia wants to change oil for tourism, and that is good news for the planet.