We have good news for all free-to-play lovers, since it has just been confirmed that one more will come to consoles and PC and promises to provide hours of fun in its multiplayer mode. We are referring to the promising Illang.

Find out who is the traitor

Those responsible for this free game are the members of Challengers Games, a Korean studio that wants to offer a multiplayer proposal for consoles, PC and mobile devices.

It is due to the announcement of the delivery that its developers shared an interesting trailer that shows what it is about, so you better take a look at it to find out what awaits you.

Here we leave it for you:

As you can see, those in charge of Illang describe it as a free-to-play multiplayer social deduction game (a la Among Us), where players help the villagers of Koji Village find the cunning Illang who has been wreaking havoc.

It is worth mentioning that you can play with up to 20 users and work together to stop the Illang. You’ll need to be careful, though, as even your closest ally may turn out to be the wolf in sheep’s clothing you’re looking for.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Illang will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

What do you think of this proposal? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente