The new and upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 would have these two game modes on the console and Square Enix itself confirms what has been its primary source of inspiration when creating its open world.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives in 2024 to PS5 after Final Fantasy VII Remake and Intergrade on PS4, PC and Steam Deck, Square Enix knows that and now continues to show details such as its modes of Performance y Resolution in the console of PlayStation.

It is next RPG of the Final Fantasy saga lands next year and on a pretty special day, but the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake It will be able to be played in the two characteristic game modes.

But also, the square enix game It seems to have an open world – confirmed by several of those responsible – inspired by one already seen in Final Fantasy XV; with what that implies.

Taking advantage of the Paris Game Weekthe Japanese developer and publisher organized a community event to present Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to the press.

And Final Fantasy Dream had the opportunity to try a demo of the game and attend a question and answer round with Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi, two people responsible for the project.

Los technical details collected in the demo revealed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will offer players the possibility of choose between Performance and Resolution Mode on PlayStation 5.

The aforementioned medium ensures that the demo offered a choice between both, where the first gave a stable 60 FPS at a resolution of (perhaps) 1440p and the second reached 4K with 30 fps.

Trying both modes, it seems the source has mixed feelings. They say that in Resolution Mode you struggle to maintain constant FPS and the experience is not completely full; For this reason, the fluidity of 60 FPS is achieved at the expense of less detail.

There’s also memories of Final Fantasy VII Remake because not everything is technically perfect and there are cuts. They mention that the transition to the open world seems to have led to some compromises in the game, which perhaps can be improved.

This could also mean that the game quality would be behind other similar titles 2023, although at the moment everything is speculative and there are still months of development.

Having said all this, the media itself acknowledges that the demo was run on an earlier version of the game and, therefore, does not fully represent the final product.

Regarding the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open worldthe Q&A session with Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that the development team has been inspired by other games with the same theme.

And they have not only focused on Japan, but also on the West. Although it has been I play the Night Light Sky who took center stage, being the main source of inspiration.

But don’t worry, it’s clear that FFVII Rebirth is going to have its own personal touches that will make it unique and specific within the universo de Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Now that you know the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Performance and Resolution Modes on PS5 and in What inspired Square Enix for its open world?ready to tackle the game in February 2024?