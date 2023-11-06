At first glance they may look like chimneys, the outlet of a smoke extractor or even, with imagination, an antenna, but certainly not what they really are: windmills. Yes, very peculiar ones, devoid of blades, immobile and partly inspired by racing cars.

The firm Aeromine Technologies has designed a peculiar model of wind turbine with which, it claims, it can generate “up to 50% more of energy than other sustainable options at the same or lower cost.” Its system is designed to be installed on the edge of the roofs, where a network of between 20 and 40 wind collection units are deployed, wind turbines very different from the large turbines with blades that we usually see in wind farms.

Their objective is to take advantage of the gusts, which is why wind turbines are installed precisely on the edge of buildings and facing the direction in which the wind usually predominates.

Another way to take advantage of the wind

“Aeromine’s aerodynamic design captures and amplifies airflow of the building with wind speeds as low as 5 mph [unos 8 km/h]similar to the aerodynamic surfaces of a racing car,” explains the company, which ensures that the system is designed for buildings with large flat roofs, such as warehouses, logistics centers, factories or office blocks.

Its creators insist that Aeromine wind turbines lack blades, which allows them to avoid some of the weak points of classic turbines, such as their visual impact, the noise they generate or the risk of harming birds: “It is motionless. Take advantage of aerodynamics.”

The company also points out that they are capable of generating energy 24 hours a day, they adapt to any climate and their size allows you to take advantage of the space available on the roofs. What’s more, Aeromine estimates that it requires only 10% of the space that solar panels take up.

“Designed to work seamlessly with a building’s existing electrical system, the combination of Aeromine’s wind solution with rooftop solar can generate up to one hundred percent of the on-site energy needs of a building, while minimizing the need for energy storage,” the company officials slip.

On its website, the company maintains that a single unit can provide the same energy as 16 solar panels, although it does not specify any data on the tests, including the power. Over the last few years, he has managed to achieve notable exposure for his proposal. In fact, it appears on the list of “best inventions of 2022” prepared by Time magazine.

Just a year ago, PV Magazine claimed that BASF Corporation was testing the Aeromine system at a plant in Michigan and that the patented technology had been “validated” with joint research with Sandia National Laboratories and Texas Tech University.

Cover Image: Aeromine Technologies

