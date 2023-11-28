A few weeks after 2023 began, Bad Bunny visited his native Puerto Rico, and one night he decided to walk alone through the streets facing the sea. The visit was not as she expected: The Latin idol suddenly found himself swallowed up by a horde of fans and paparazzi who blocked his path, and a young woman stood between the road and Bad Bunny to take a selfie with the singer, putting her cell phone in front of his face.

What he never expected was for the “Bad Rabbit” to take the device from him, and in a fit of rage, throw it against the waves of the Puerto Rican sea. The event caused countless criticisms, which did not lead Bad Bunny to apologize. but to reaffirm his positionand affirm that this would be his reaction to lack of respect for his person.