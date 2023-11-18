Vending machines have been on the streets or in stores for decades. And how it works is always the same: you put coins in, and you get a product. Or maybe not? In Japan, there are vending machines that are completely free.

The Japanese are true lovers of vending machines. There they can be found in practically all shops or shopping centers with space for it. And they offer thousands of different products. You can even find a husband and wife vending machine, and it’s no joke… You can see it on this card:

Just like here, to get an item from a vending machine, you have to insert coins, depending on how much it costs. It is also possible to pay with your mobile phone or card. But The company Sukima Design Labs has just launched free vending machines. You get what they offer, completely free. Where is the trick?

Free vending machines

As seen in the opening photo of the news, These machines do not have a slot to insert coins.. There are drawings of a cell phone on the front, so it seems that you have to pay with your cell phone. But as we say, they are free.

At the moment they offer personal hygiene products: Hello Kitty makeup remover wipes, shampoo, hand soap… These are free products that are always used, so it’s not a bad gift:

In order to get these items, you need your cell phone. You have to send a message with the product you are interested in, including its code, to Sukima Design Labs.

After a few seconds You receive a small survey on your mobile about why you have chosen that product, your age, etc.. When you complete it, you get a QR code that you show to the vending machine camera.

Then you get the product you have chosen, completely free.

We have already seen where the business is: Companies offer product samples in exchange for a survey to find out the tastes and age of the users..

It seems faster and more private than a telephone survey, and they don’t have to send the samples to your home, which means revealing your personal information.

According to the PRTimes press release, These free vending machines from Sukima Design Labs are designed to offer all types of products, not just those of a certain brand. They will rotate every so often. A good idea that we would like to see here.