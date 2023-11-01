Vodafone TV continues to strengthen its position in the market, including two new completely free channels for this month of November: APX and Nickelodeon. Thus consolidating a strategy that has been working very well for a long time to try to convince their current subscribers to purchase new packs. We show you how you can start enjoying them on your television today. And free!

As it has been doing in recent months, Vodafone wanted to inaugurate this month of November by offering its users two new channels at no additional cost that we can access starting today and enjoy them throughout the month of November. In this case, the two guest channels will be AXN y Nickelodeon and they will occupy dials 22 and 23 respectively, replacing the usual 31 and 72 where we can find them during the rest of the year.

Entertainment for the whole family

With Christmas getting closer, Vodafone wanted to strengthen its position in the market as an aggregator of series and movies, offering free new options with which to bring the whole family together. Through Nickelodeon The little ones will be able to enjoy some of the best-known titles for children and young people, such as Paw Patrol, Crazy House or SpongeBob SquarePants. As well as other classics, such as Ninja Turtles.

For its part, at AXN we will be able to enjoy the best action cinema, thanks to the presence of series such as DOC, Candice Renoir or Castel, in addition to many other options that have a more than proven track record for the viewer.

Users of the red operator will be able to enjoy the content of both channels for free regardless of the television package they have contracted. However, when the month ends, these channels will become paid again. Therefore, all those who wish to continue consuming both must subscribe to some of the different packages that allow us to access them. A very common practice for the operator that seeks, through this type of movement, to bring the most premium channels closer to its consumers, so that they can see firsthand whether it is worth assuming the change in quota or not.

Available in the app and through the decoder

Although the channels are free, they will only be accessible to all subscribers who already have a Vodafone TV plan. In all cases, these new channels can be viewed both through Vodafone’s own decoder and through the Vodafone TV application that the operator has available for Smart TV, mobile phones and tablets.

In the case of AXN, this channel is included in the Seriesfans and Serieslovers packs that the operator has with a price that starts at 5 euros per month depending on the rate we have contracted. While Nickelodeon is included in the Familyfans pack which, depending on the rest of the services we have contracted with Vodafone, we can purchase from 11 euros per month.

The company, which in recent days has been in the news for having officially announced its sale to the British fund Zegona for 5,000 million, is currently maintaining this type of commercial actions with the clear intention of securing, and improving, its position in the market. market.