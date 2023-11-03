He Good end It gave rise to all the chains offering a wide variety of discounts, but over time many of them have decided to make their own weekend with offers and put this great sales event aside.

Strings like Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club They have their own “Irresistible End”, as an option contrary to what the Good End entails. The same happens with Oxxo or some restaurants like Domino’s Pizza, Chilis, Burger King, Vips o Starbucksamong others.

El Buen Fin, for its part, works with the support of the SAT and carries out a raffle between consumers and businesses for 500 million pesos, taking place between November 17 and 20.

Although the aforementioned chains are not participating in this event promoted by the SAT, they will also have their different events and exclusive offers either during the Buen Fin dates or at another time of the year.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions