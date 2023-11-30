Until now, Samsung televisions have been the envy of many Smart TV owners, since their Hub dedicated to gaming is loaded with interesting gaming proposals. However, little by little we are seeing how other brands are also joining in. Now it is the turn of Hisense, a television brand that has signed an agreement with the Utomik service to bring joy to its users. On the other hand, users with a Toshiba TV will also receive this news.

Free trial coming soon

Announced in an international press release, the news of the collaboration is great news for users who have a smart television from this manufacturer. According to official information, the Utomik application will be available soon in the app store which can be accessed from the VIDAA operating system used by Hisense and Toshiba. After this, already in 2024, Utomik will become a premium partner of Hisense and it is very likely that there will be news regarding how to access the service.

But first, the app will allow you to enjoy a 14 day trial so that we have enough time during which to decide whether we want to subscribe or not. After that we can evaluate whether to subscribe and choose between the different rates that we will tell you about later.

What does Utomik offer?

It is a gaming platform that follows the path of others that you surely know, but that offers a service in which they enhance the stability of the games above all. For this reason, they provide their service using the cloud and streaming, but they also give the opportunity to download the games so that it is possible to take advantage of them in a more stable way. However, for its arrival on television with VIDAA we imagine that the main system will be streaming, as occurs in the vast majority of this type of platforms connected to Smart TVs.

The game catalog available It has more than 1,400 titles, which is not bad at all and, as those responsible for it say, one of its main objectives is to have a wide variety of genres. Its intention is that all users have a game to have fun with regardless of their tastes. This leads us to see that there are really varied proposals, so it is very possible that you will not have problems finding titles with which to while away the hours.

There are three subscription modes depending on your interests: Personal for $4.99, Personal + Cloud for $8.99, and Family + Cloud for $12.99. The service It is available in Spain, so you could try it on PC even before you get your hands on it on your Smart TV. Of course, keep in mind that the cheapest subscription is apparently not available on televisions, at least for the moment. Perhaps, when Utomik becomes a premium partner of VIDAA, it will also be possible to hire them.

The list of games is very long, so we are not going to share it in its entirety with you. You can visit the service’s website and take a look, although we advance some of the titles What are you going to find? Although there is no shortage of indie productions, there are also well-known games such as the Metro saga, Saints Row, Double Dragon, Borderlands, Dead Island, Harvest Moon, Warhammer or even the Spanish game Blasphemous. The best thing you can do is use the filter system and thus better navigate through the platform’s listings, which will allow you to see only action titles, strategy titles or any other genre that you like.