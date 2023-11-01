Here come more good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for games of Nintendo Switch at a good price.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us Resident Evil games at temporarily reduced prices. This is a truly outstanding compilation of titles, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until November 12, 2023:

Resident Evil 0 – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (normalmente $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99 (normalmente $19.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.