They call it Rising Star, but if something characterizes this cave system of the “Cradle of Humanity”, a valuable archaeological site located 50 kilometers from Johannesburg, it is its inaccessibility. It is so difficult to reach its heart, the Dinaledi camera, that only a handful of several dozen people have managed to do so. Even paleoanthropologist Lee Berger had no choice but to lose 25 kilos to go through his galleries. It was worth the effort. Rising Star has left fascinating findings. In fact, there they have located what could be the oldest cemetery in the world. At least that is what its discoverers claim, not without controversy.

The surprising thing is that we did not build it.

The dean of known cemeteries. That’s what a group of researchers led by Berger believe they have found in the galleries of Rising Star, South Africa. During their study of the Dinaledi Chamber and the antechamber of the Hill they found evidence of what scientists have described in bioRxvi as “the oldest burials on record.” The announcement generated expectation, but also a bitter controversy among scientists who consider that such statements are based “more on assumptions than on objective evidence.”

To be more precise, the tombs they have identified date back to at least 200,000 BC and allow us to look even further back in the search for the first commemorations of the deceased. Not bad if you take into account that the oldest burials located to date, in the Middle East and Africa, with remains of Homo sapiens, are much more recent: they are around 100,000 years old.





Ancient… And something more. The key is that the Rising Star burials would have nothing to do with H. sapiens. Not even with the Neanderthals, who also buried their dead tens of thousands of years ago. Berger assures that his protagonist is another hominid, Homo naledi, who lived in that region of the world between 335,000 and 236,000 years ago and was very different from us.

It is estimated that H. naledi measured 1.44 m, weighed between 40 and 56 kg and had shoulders adapted for climbing and teeth typical of hominids prior to the genus Australopithecus. As for their brains, they bulged more or less like an orange, with a brain capacity of 450 to 600 cm3, far from the 1,400 cm3 averaged by Homo sapiens. That his remains turned up in Rising Star is not surprising. It was there that an expedition led by Berger encountered this species for the first time years ago. Between the end of 2013 and March 2014, more than 1,550 remains of at least 15 individuals were actually recovered.

Getting ahead of the ancestors. That is the idea insisted on by Berger and his colleagues, who emphasize that their excavations at Rising Star suggest that Homo naledi dug holes and buried the remains of other individuals, thus anticipating H. sapiens by at least 100,000 years. . “These burials, along with other evidence, suggest that they could have carried out various mortuary practices within the cave system,” emphasizes the team, and goes further: if their proposal is interesting it is not only because of its dates, but because of the what does it mean.

National Geographic Society, which has funded the work, explains that the bodies of adult individuals of H. naledi and several children under 13 years of age were located that had been deposited in the “fetal position”, a clue that leads experts to think in an intentional burial of the corpses.

Rethinking our place. If he is right, Berger will not only have discovered the oldest known cemetery. In a way, he will shed light on our own role in history. In addition to the tombs, his team speaks of symbols engraved on the walls of the cave that could be between 241,000 and 335,000 years old, marks not very different from those made by Neanderthals almost 60,000 years ago or Homo sapiens from South Africa 80,000 years ago and that are They interpret it as a key cognitive step in human evolution.

“The findings suggest intentional burial, use of symbols, and meaning-making activities by Homo naledi. It seems a foregone conclusion that, together, they indicate that this species of ancient, small-brained human relatives engaged in complex death-related practices.” , Lee Berger explains to National Geographic: “This means not only that humans are not unique in developing symbolic practices, but that they may not even have invented such behaviors.”

Opening possibilities… and controversies. Such a scenario is fascinating for a very simple reason: until now it has been considered that burials and the use of symbols to generate meaning were exclusive actions of hominids with large brains, such as Homo sapiens.

“Much of what we assumed was distinctively human and due to having a large brain may not be either,” Professor Agustín Fuentes of Princeton University told National Geopraphic. As happened in his day with the presentation of Homo naledi, Berger’s new work has been accompanied by controversy and harsh criticism.

“Reckless and incomplete”. This is how some experts evaluate the new conclusions about Homo naledi. Berger’s work was released months ago as preprints, but as peer reviews arrived, there were scientists who distanced themselves. In July, in fact, The Guardian newspaper dedicated an extensive article to the subject in which it included several voices that lamented the lack of “convincing evidence” or even spoke of “inadequate, incomplete statements” and based “largely on assumptions, rather than in tests”.

