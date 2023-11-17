Many PlayStation Plus users agree that the classic games catalog must improve. Apparently, Sony is already working to do so, since some titles from past generations were recently leaked that, most likely, are on their way to the service. They are games PS1, PS2 y PSP which, without a doubt, will bring back good memories to more than one player.

These classic games would join PlayStation Plus

A few days ago, information was leaked about the return of UP, a PSP title that Sony recently confirmed for the service. Due to this, other similar leaks caught the attention of players and users of the service.

The information comes from a classification body in Taiwan, which listed several classic titles from different Sony consoles. The first of them is Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which debuted in 2000 for the first PlayStation.

On the other hand, everything indicates that Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails are also on their way to PlayStation Plus and can be played on both PS5 and PS4. The first title debuted for PS2 in 2006, while the other title came to PS2 and PSP.

At the time of writing this, PlayStation has not yet confirmed the arrival of said games to its service. If the information is completely accurate, it is likely that the titles will not be added to PlayStation Plus until next month, as the November games will arrive shortly.

Leak revealed 3 possible classics for PlayStation Plus

