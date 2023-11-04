When it comes to wind energy, the Norwegian company World Wide Wind is clear that the game is played in “deep waters”, those furthest from the coast and where the wind gusts are more constant and stronger. This is where the firm believes that the offshore pie is at stake. To achieve this, they claim, however, that adequate designs and technology are needed, prepared for “the future of floating wind power”, and they have created their own prototype: CRVT turbines, vertical, “counter-rotating” devices designed for floating installations that They bear little resemblance to the bladed wind turbines that we are used to seeing.

Now they are preparing to take a key step in their push.

Different design, same objective. The turbines designed by World Wide Wind (WWW) aspire to the same candy as other devices that, with different bets and even variations, have been launched or directly installed over the last few months: taking advantage of the potential of floating installations for generation offshore wind energy. In the case of the Norwegian company, however, the bet is somewhat different: its technicians have created a device that, it claims, offers advantages both in terms of costs and capacity.

“Traditional horizontal axis turbines are not optimal for floating wind as their design is based on land-based applications. 80% of wind energy is produced in deep water and future-proof design and technology is needed” , those responsible argue. The design they have drawn points directly there: to floating marine facilities.





Is that a wind turbine? That is the question that many sailors may ask themselves when they see the WWW turbines. And the reason is simple: its design is not very similar to that of the wind turbines that we usually see, neither in terrestrial wind installations nor in offshore ones, whether they are distributed along the coast or inland, in the sea. CRVTs are vertical-axis floating turbines (VAWT) and “counter-rotating” turbines, with rotors that rotate in opposite directions.

Basically, the WWW design includes two main counter-rotating components, a generator located at the bottom and blades with a cone-like sweep path. “The props increase the capture of wind energy and the efficiency of the capture,” he notes. In addition to infographics, the Norwegian firm has prepared a graphic and a video that helps understand its design.

Designed for the sea. “Turbines have fewer components, with the generator below sea level. Two main components are used in counter-rotating, the blades/turbine, the shaft, and the mast, the generator, with the generator at the bottom as stabilizer and counterweight. The rotor and stator rotate in the opposite direction, and the blades/rotor have a three-dimensional trajectory,” details the firm before emphasizing that it is designed for floating offshore.









30% lighter. If those responsible have an impact on anything, it is not in the design of the turbine, nor in how it works, but in the advantages it offers when generating energy. And they specifically cite half a dozen strengths, including a weight reduction and capital expenditures (capex, in its English acronym) that they estimate at 30%.

They place the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) below $50/MWh and assure that it can be scaled to about 40 MW. Thanks to its peculiar design, WWW maintains that the distance between wind turbines can be reduced by around 50%, which doubles the number of turbines that can be fixed in an area.

Less impact on the environment. Costs and use of surface area are not the only advantages that WWW emphasizes, which also ensures that its turbines reduce the impact of offshore installations on fauna and tackle one of its greatest handicaps: the death of birds. “They have less impact on wildlife, as the rotating turbine is perceived as a natural obstacle. The low wingtip speed of the rotor limpet prevents collisions with birds,” the firm notes, and even claims that its designs They favor the use of recyclable materials.

From the theory… To the facts. Or to pilot tests, which is what WWW wants to carry out now with the collaboration of AF Gruppen (AF), a Norwegian engineering and construction company. Both have just agreed that the first WWW prototype will be tested at the AFG shipyard in Vats, on the southwest coast of the country.

The prototype to be examined is a 30 kW turbine, 19 meters long. “It will demonstrate design innovations, such as two sets of blades counter-rotating on a vertical axis and a generator located at the bottom of the structure that allows the turbine to tilt like a sailboat,” he says.

Looking beyond. The objective goes further, however. Following that first prototype, WWW wants to develop a 1.2 MW pilot that can be tested in early 2025 and pave the way to launch a 24 MW commercial turbine before 2030. “World Wide Wind’s unique design allows the turbines expand beyond 40 MW,” the company emphasizes.

Its general director, Bjørn Simonsen, insists that floating wind “is on the verge” of becoming a key piece of renewables, but if it wants to “unlock its potential” it first needs “sustainable and profitable floating wind solutions.”

Images: World Wide Wind (WWW)

