On most BMWs, each wheel is secured with five bolts, which means that you have to loosen and retighten twenty bolts per wheel change. And then you also have to hold the rim up with one hand, because German brands refuse to use wheel nuts. If you want to make life easier (and more difficult for criminals), you can get these central wheel nuts.

Rims with central wheel nuts are the latest accessory from BMW M Performance Parts. The centrelock rims were developed in racing to save time at pit stops, but above all they look very cool. So you no longer have five loose bolts per wheel, but one thick wheel nut. The new rims have been developed for the BMW M2, M3 and M4. They are also on the BMW 3.0 CSL, by the way.

You cannot simply install the new centrelock rims. You must replace the wheel hub on each axle so that the central nut actually fits, BMW informed TopGear Netherlands. You also need a special tool to secure the wheels; you can’t just grab a cap of 23. Most criminals will not have this special wheel nut wrench with them.

You must tighten the rims with the central wheel nut firmly

And then there is the force required to loosen the wheel. While most BMW wheel bolts must be tightened with a force of approximately 140 Nm, you must tighten these wheels with 930 Nm per wheel nut. Just make sure you can make a nice lever. By the way, the rims are 19-inch for the front and 20-inch for the rear. We don’t know what the set of rims should cost.