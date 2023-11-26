The trendy headphones are these Shokz that do not need to go inside your ears to send the sound to your ears. This makes them much more comfortable, especially when running, plus you can hear the sound of the speakers and people talking to you along with your favorite music.

There are several brands that use this technology, but in the end the really good ones are these Shokz OpenRun that have always cost more than 130 euros, but are now available on Amazon for less than 100 euros for the first time.

These bone conduction headphones are waterproof and have great autonomy. They are also perfect for runners.

Bone conduction headphones are a type of audio reproduction devices that work without using the conventional route of sound transmission through our external auditory canal and using, instead, the natural process for which our system is trained by which sound waves can travel through bone tissue, creating a unique listening experience.

What sets bone conduction headphones apart is their direct contact with the bones of the listener’s skull, typically near the temporal bone or jaw. This contact allows the mechanical vibrations produced by the headphones to be transmitted directly to the bones.

As these vibrations travel through the bone tissue of the skull, they come into contact with the inner ear, particularly the cochlea or cochlea, which is the inner part of the ear that translates acoustic information (vibrations) into nerve impulses that our brain can interpret.

For the end user, the most important thing is that you do not need to have the headphones in your ears, which prevents them from causing any type of discomfort or discomfort over time, from falling out or from hurting you or causing a bad sensation. if they are intraural.

And, on the other hand, you can listen from two places at the same time. That is, two entrance doors to the shell of your ears: the ear and the skull, so you will hear with the same sharpness, clarity and volume everything that happens around you while you listen to the music or podcasts that the headphones are playing. .

Otherwise, this particular model only weighs 26 grams, is resistant to splashes, rain and sweat and has a Bluetooth 5.1 chip to give these headphones an autonomy of 8 hours.

Don’t hesitate and try these Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones if the ones that go inside your ear are uncomfortable for you. They are 30% cheaper on Amazon.

