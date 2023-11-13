The year is very close to coming to an end, so the time has come to look forward and start waiting for the titles that await us in 2024 and beyond. PlayStation’s lineup for the coming months remains a mystery, but an insider shed light on the titles that fans will supposedly be able to enjoy next year.

Find out: Death Stranding, the latest from Hideo Kojima, can be played on the iPhone 15 Pro

During a PlayStation Showcase in 2022, Team Ninja announced Rise of the Ronin, a new Japanese open-world video game. Since its announcement, little information has seen the light, but it was announced that it will debut sometime in 2024. Shortly after, during The Game Awards 2022, Kojima Productions officially announced Death Stranding 2, the sequel to the controversial video game starring Norman Reedus. Unfortunately, no release window was provided.

Related video: PlayStation must change or die

When will Rise of the Ronin and Death Stranding 2 debut? Insider thinks he has the answer

Ecosystem players PlayStation They will have to wait to find out when these 2 big titles will debut, but an insider gave hope that the releases are relatively close.

As reported by the eXputer media, the informant and developer Shinobi602 had a brief conversation on the ResetEra forums. In response to a user, he hinted that Death Stranding 2 and Rise of the Ronin will debut in 2024. Of course, he also left the door open to other experiences, although he did not provide more information about it.

“There are other things. Whether they arrive or not (next year) is another question,” the insider commented.

Big PlayStation 5 exclusives could be on the way

Although Shinobi602 has proven to be a reliable source in the past, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. If this data is accurate, it is possible that those responsible for these titles will share more information on The Game Awards 2023 or in other events taking place in 2024.

Rise of the Ronin is an exclusive title for PlayStation 5, while Dead Stranding 2 is expected to be as well. Of course, there is always the possibility that the title of Hideo Kojima It will be released later on PC or Xbox, similar to what happened with the original delivery.

In case you missed it: PlayStation suffers another hard blow: it delays 6 of its games for this reason

On the other hand, it is unknown what “the other things” Shinobi602 refers to. Recently, a concept artist suggested that Marvel’s Wolverine, the next title from Insomniac Games, will debut in 2024.

But tell us, what video games are you looking forward to next year? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to PlayStation.

Related video: Making PlayStation exclusives costs a million dollars!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente