Hiveswap Friendsim y Pesterquest – December 7, 2023 for $14.99 each, although they will be available together as part of the “Petersim” bundle with all 32 volumes for $23.99

Hiveswap Friendsim begins as players crash-land on Alternia and must survive and even thrive on its harsh surface. The game will have you searching for friendship as you experience 18 volumes in this visual novel adventure set in the Homestuck universe. On the other hand, in Pesterquest, you will go on a quest to find answers and discover or reconnect with friends as you travel between Earth and Alternia. There are 14 volumes available for the dark and whimsical episodic visual novel set in the dark and fun Homestuck/Hiveswap universe.

Rusted Moss – Spring 2024

This grapplevania uses your grapple and weapons with a full 360° aiming system. The freedom created by these controls creates a fluid experience so that users feel like they are in complete control of their character. Find creative solutions to flexible traversal challenges and eliminate witches and machinery with precise aim.

On the other hand, Princess Maker 2 has been delayed until May 30, 2024.

