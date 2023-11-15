Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Between Horizons – Early 2024

Between Horizons is a 2.5D pixel art adventure that emphasizes branching narratives, exploration, and investigation. In it, players use their detective skills to solve problems aboard the ship, while making decisions that impact the overall story. Along the way, players will collect clues, connect evidence, and battle citizens aboard the Zephyr.

HeistGeist unfolds the story of Alex, a skilled thief trying to save her tarnished reputation after one last disastrous job. Pursued by corporate assassins and a vengeful client, Alexandra must navigate a dangerous path to stay alive, while she prepares for the heist of her life. Set in an original post-cyberpunk world based on real locations in a fictional version of Central Europe in the 2040s.

On the other hand, Toasterball will launch on November 30, 2023 for $9.99.

Finally, CARDS RPG: The Misty Battlefield will arrive in 2024 on Nintendo Switch

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.