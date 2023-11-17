Fans continue to imagine paradoxical, regional forms or even Pokémon fusions. Here we have a new compilation that we loved. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Mimikyu is a very well-known Pokémon that has the Ghost type in addition to the Fairy. This belongs to the seventh generation and does not have any type of evolution. In this case, Reddit user GalaxyOpal56 has shown what spectacular forms could look like, different from the usual ones and inspired by Mimikyu, but combined with most of all the Pokémon created to date.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see to numerous Pokémon of all generations with an incredible appearance based on Mimikyu’s characteristic features but counting on the concepts of the Pokémon from which they are inspired.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) I MADE EVERY POKEMON AND FORM INTO MIMIKYU! Unreleased from indigo disc (I.e terapagos and archaludon) will be done after release

byu/GalaxyOpal56 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

